Suspect Nabbed Stealing Cooking Oil From Rockland Restaurants, Police Say

The incidents occurred in Rockland County at different locations throughout Ramapo.

The Ramapo Police Investigations Division said they identified a vehicle used in the crimes and a pattern of activity.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, detectives conducted surveillance and spotted the vehicle enter the town. The vehicle was followed to a business in Monsey where the suspect emptied an oil container. Detectives arrested the man without incident.

The 49-year-old male from Queens was charged with:

Multiple counts of petit larceny

Criminal possession of stolen property

Possession of burglar tools

He was also in possession of heroin and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

His vehicle and equipment were impounded as evidence.

He was released from custody pending a future court appearance.

