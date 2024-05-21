Suspect Nabbed In Rockland County Home Invasion-Robbery, Police Say

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 9:40 p.m., Monday, May 20, on Dickens Street in Stony Point.

According to Lt. Greg Becker of the Stony Point Police, a man called police saying they needed help after someone tried to shoot him during a home invasion.

Officers located a 64-year-old male victim, who said two men wearing ski masks confronted him as he entered his garage, Becker said.

One of the men displayed a firearm, and during a struggle, a shot was fired, he added.

Stony Point detectives were called out and initiated an investigation.

A handgun was located at the scene and secured by detectives.

A suspect was apprehended by police shortly after fleeing the scene. The suspect, Julian Sanchez, of the Bronx, was charged with:

Burglary

Robbery

Criminal grand larceny

Criminal possession of a weapon

He is currently awaiting arraignment.

This investigation is ongoing, and police are looking for at least one more suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stony Point Detective Bureau at 845-786-2422.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.