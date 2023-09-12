Suspect In Rockland County Stabbing Attack Caught, Police Say

Rockland County resident Joshua Jemison, age 32, of Spring Valley, was charged on Friday, Sept. 8 for the Tuesday, Sept. 5 attack in which a man was stabbed in the neck.

According to Det. Matt Galli, of the Spring Valley Police, the incident took place around 9:40 p.m. during a fight at the Alizeh Food Mart, located at 22 North Main Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old Spring Valley resident with severe lacerations to his neck, Galli said.

Gallie said officers rendered first aid to the victim until the arrival of Rockland Paramedics and Spring Hill Ambulance. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in stable condition.

An investigation followed leading to the arrest of Jemison who was charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

He is being held at the Rockland County Jail on $200,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond.

