Suspect ID'd In Stabbing Of Hudson Valley Man

The incident occurred in Orange County around 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, on Lake Region Boulevard in the town of Chester.

According to Chief Daniel Doellinger of the Chester Police, officers responded to a report of a man covered in blood on the rear deck of a residence on Lake Region Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers were assisted by members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Village of Monroe Police in performing lifesaving measures on the victim, who was bleeding from a chest wound, Doellinger said.

Doellinger said the 43-year-old victim was transported to Garnet Regional Medical Center in Middletown, where he underwent surgery to repair damage from an apparent stab wound. He is currently listed in critical condition.

An investigation was conducted with assistance from the State Police and their Forensic Identification Unit. The investigation revealed that the victim had been involved in an argument with his son at their residence, the chief said.

The victim was injured during the argument and ran from his residence, seeking assistance from his neighbors for his injuries, Doellinger said. He was located by responding officers behind a residence across the street from where he lives.

Jayden Rivers, age 18, of Chester, was immediately located and detained at his residence. He was arrested and charged with assault in the first degree, a felony.

He was arraigned in City of Middletown Court and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $250K cash bail or $500K secured bond.

