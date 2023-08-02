Partly Cloudy 77°

Support Pours In For Daughter Of Popular CBS Meteorologist, Hudson Valley Native Elise Finch

As viewers mourn the loss of CBS New York's Emmy Award-winning meteorologist Elise Finch, people are beginning to come together to help support the daughter she now leaves behind. 

Beloved WCBS meteorologist Elise Finch is pictured with her daughter, Grace.
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

Finch, a Westchester County native, died at the age of 51 over the weekend of Saturday, July 15, WCBS announced. 

She had been on the station since 2007 and was beloved by viewers over the length of her career, becoming a familiar sight for those who tuned in during the morning hours. 

As her husband, WCBS photojournalist Graig Henriques, and her daughter, Grace, come to terms with Finch's loss, her niece, Amira Johnson, has set up a fundraiser page where those interested can donate to support Finch's family. 

On the GoFundMe page, which started on Monday, July 31, Johnson wrote that any donated funds would go toward supporting Grace as she gets older. 

"I hope this platform will make it easier for those who have wanted to show an expression of sympathy," Johnson wrote, adding, "Of course, nothing replaces the presence of her mom but any amount given to support my little cousin will be greatly appreciated." 

So far, over $600 had been raised out of the $10,000 goal as of Wednesday, Aug. 2 around noon. 

Anyone interested in donating to the fundraiser can do so by clicking here. 

In a statement released after Finch's death, WCBS said she was a "gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work." 

WCBS also added that she was proud to be active in the community, especially in her hometown of Mount Vernon, where she graduated high school. 

After high school, Finch graduated from Georgetown University before obtaining a Master of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University and completing Mississippi State University's Broadcast Meteorology Program. 

Her cause of death was not released. 

