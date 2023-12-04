Support Floods In For Children Of Beloved Hudson Valley Attorneys Killed In Thanksgiving Crash

Scarsdale residents Toby Cohen, age 41, and Brooke Peltz Cohen, age 37, were both killed in a crash in Hartford County on Thursday, Nov. 23 just after 7:15 p.m. near the Bristol/Farmington town line on Stevens Street in Bristol.

According to Bristol Police, the couple's vehicle had been traveling westbound on Morea Road in Farmington before crossing into Bristol on Stevens Street east of Cherry Hill Drive. It then left the roadway to the right and hit a road sign and trees before coming to a stop in the woods.

Toby and Brooke Cohen were both pronounced dead at the scene, while their children, Jake, Cooper, and Addison, aged between 2 and 6 years old, were taken to hospitals in the area.

As the three young children continue to recuperate in the hospital, the Cohen's community has come together to raise money for them through a GoFundMe page that has already raised a stunning $165,590 as of Monday, Dec. 4 around 12:30 p.m.

The fundraiser, organized by Ashley Ciaburri, a friend of the Cohens, was started to honor Toby and Brooke's memory, Ciaburri wrote on the page.

"We are raising funds to be used directly to support the kids’ care now and as they grow up," Ciaburri wrote, adding, "We hope to make a lasting difference in their lives and provide all we can after this tremendous loss. They have so much life ahead of them."

The fundraiser has an ultimate goal of $300,000. However, Ciaburri wrote that any amount of support for the family is welcome.

"Thank you for supporting Jake, Cooper, and Addison, and sending all your love in these darkest days," she wrote.

Those wishing to contribute to the GoFundMe page can do so by clicking here.

Toby Cohen had been an attorney licensed in New York and New Jersey and with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from New York University in 2004 and then attended Brooklyn Law School.

Brooke Peltz Cohen had worked in the Brooklyn District Attorney's office.

The couple had been visiting family in Connecticut before the horrific crash. The cause of the incident has not been revealed by authorities.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.