Summer Preview Will Be Followed By Swing In Temps: 5-Day Forecast

According to the National Weather Service, Thursday, May 2, will have a mix of sun and clouds following dense morning fog reducing visibility.

Temperatures will rise to around 80 degrees, which is about 15 degrees above the normal high for early May.

It will be cooler on Friday, May 3, with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s and mostly sunny skies.

Saturday, May 4 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Unsettled weather will arrive overnight with showers possible.

Sunday, May 5, will be mostly cloudy and cooler.

Temperatures will be in the mid-50s, with periods of rain and showers both during the day and at night.

Warm air returns on Monday, May 6 with partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid-70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.