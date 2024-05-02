Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

Summer Preview Will Be Followed By Swing In Temps: 5-Day Forecast

A summer preview will be followed by a swing in temperatures and then the return of precipitation for the second half of the weekend.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
According to the National Weather Service, Thursday, May 2, will have a mix of sun and clouds following dense morning fog reducing visibility.

Temperatures will rise to around 80 degrees, which is about 15 degrees above the normal high for early May.

It will be cooler on Friday, May 3, with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s and mostly sunny skies.

Saturday, May 4 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Unsettled weather will arrive overnight with showers possible.

Sunday, May 5, will be mostly cloudy and cooler.

Temperatures will be in the mid-50s, with periods of rain and showers both during the day and at night.

Warm air returns on Monday, May 6 with partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid-70s.

