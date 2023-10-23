Student Hospitalized After Fight Breaks Out Following Varsity Football Game In Hudson Valley

The incident happened at Port Chester High School, which hosted Poughkeepsie High School on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 21.

According to authorities, officers from the Port Chester and Rye Brook police departments were able to separate the parties involved and restore order.

Further information on the injured student has not been released.

All those involved in the altercation were juveniles, Port Chester Police detectives said, noting that they are working to "identify the perpetrators involved."

a video of the incident is being reviewed and the department is asking for any other video that may have been taken during this incident.

Anyone with video, photos, or other information is asked to email detmorales@portchesterny.gov.

