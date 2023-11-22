Stormy Start To Thanksgiving Eve Will Be Followed By Change In Weather Pattern: 5-Day Forecast

"Some roads and low-lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Wednesday morning, Nov. 22.

"Motorists from northern Pennsylvania to interior Maine may encounter slippery roads," according to AccuWeather.com. "Many roads will likely be snow-covered over the higher elevations in northeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Hampshire and throughout much of central and northern Maine as the storm continues to track eastward on Wednesday."

Generally, about an inch-and-a-half to 2 inches of rainfall is now expected from the storm.

Wednesday's high temperature will be in the mid-50s, with an overnight low of around 40 degrees.

Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 23 will be sunny, breezy, with a high temperature generally in the low 50s, but strong winds will make it feel colder.

Black Friday, Nov. 24 will be mainly sunny and brisk with a high temperature in the mid to upper 40s.

It will be colder on Saturday, Nov. 25 as the high temperature will struggle to pass over the mid-30s with mostly sunny skies.

The outlook for Sunday, Nov. 26 calls for partly sunny skies with the high temperature in the mid-40s before unsettled conditions are expected overnight.

