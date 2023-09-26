Stormy Conditions From Ophelia Finally Coming To An End: 5-Day Forecast

Soon, the effects of Post-Tropical Storm Ophelia will be in the rearview mirror and we will see the return of an old friend -- the sun.

There will be a bit more rain at times on Tuesday, Sep. 26, before we see the return of dry weather -- and yes, dry weather -- on Wednesday, Sept. 27, the National Weather Service says.

"One final day of lingering rain and drizzle can be expected into the day on Tuesday, but there is a glimmer of hope heading into midweek," according to AccuWeather.com.

A widespread total of around 2 to 4 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts of up to 8 inches are expected for the duration of the system, which arrived in the area on Saturday morning, Sept. 23. (Click on the second image above for the latest projected precipitation totals.)

It will remain cloudy Tuesday with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Look for partly to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, Sept. 27 with a high temperature in the mid-60s each day.

Thursday, Sept. 28 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid-60s.

Unsettled conditions will return overnight Thursday into Friday, Sept. 29.

On Friday, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day and more showers at night. The high temperature again will be in the mid-60s.

The outlook for Saturday, Sept. 30 calls for partly sunny skies with a high in the upper 60s.

