Storms With Downpours That Could Cause Flooding Will Be Followed By Effects Of Debby: Timing

From Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 6, through around midday Wednesday, Aug. 7, rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible at times over a broad area. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement Tuesday morning stating that excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

The statement added, "Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible."

About 2 inches of rainfall is expected in the next two days, with locally higher amounts.

Tuesday's high temperature will be in the low to mid-80s marking the end of a stretch of warm and humid days.

Starting Wednesday, the high temperature will be in the low to mid-70s each day through the end of the week.

Some sun will return on Thursday, Aug. 8, but more showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

The remnants of Debby are expected to affect the Northeast on Friday, Aug. 9, and Saturday, Aug. 10, with a widespread 2 to 4 inches of rainfall expected during that time. (Click on the second image above for projected totals.)

