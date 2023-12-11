Storm With Heavy Rain, High Winds Causing Travel Issues During Morning Commute: New Timing

The massive system arrived on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 10.

Sustained winds of 25 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour are expected to continue through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A widespread 2 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected across the region, with locally higher totals of 5 to even 6 inches possible.

At around 6:30 a.m. Monday, a radar image of the region (shown above) shows bands of heavy rain (shown in orange) moving northeast in both New Jersey (at left) and eastern New England (at right).

There has been a changeover to light snow in many interior areas with minor accumulation as of early Monday morning.

Winds are shifting to the northwest early in Monday morning before the system moves out from west to east starting around 10 a.m., followed by gradual clearing and even some peeks of sunshine.

The passage of the cold front will usher in colder temperatures. Monday's high will be in the low 40s but it will feel colder due to the prevailing gusty winds, with the overnight low dipping to the upper 20s.

Tuesday, Dec. 12 will be mostly sunny and brisk with a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 will be sunny with a high temperature in the upper 30s.

Thursday, Dec. 14 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s.

The outlook for Friday, Dec. 15 calls for mainly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid-40s.

