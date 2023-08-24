Storm System Packed With Heavy Downpours Takes Aim At Region: Here's What's Coming

It will be cloudy on Thursday, Aug. 24 with a high temperature in the low 70s, below the seasonal average for this time of year.

The chance for precipitation will start from west to east around the middle of the afternoon Thursday as the front moves in.

Showers and spotty storms with locally heavy downpours will become likely Thursday night into Friday morning, Aug. 25 with more precipitation at times during the day and into Friday evening.

See the image above for a projected radar image of what conditions are expected to look like at 9 p.m. from the National Weather Service.

Friday will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature in the mid-70s.

About an inch of rainfall is expected from overnight Thursday into Friday evening.

The outlook for Saturday, Aug. 26 calls for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

Sunday, Aug. 27 will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high temperature in the mid-70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.