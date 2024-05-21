Storm System Taking Aim At Northeast Could Bring Gusty Winds, Flooding Downpours: Here's Timing

The system will move in starting on Thursday afternoon, May 23.

"From Thursday to Thursday evening, storms that develop along the Northeast coast will have the potential to turn severe," according to AccuWeather.com. "Hazards such as gusty winds, flooding downpours, and hail can arise in the strongest storms.

"Commuters from late Thursday afternoon to evening should remain aware of the ongoing weather in the area and prepare for potential travel disruptions."

There's some uncertainty surrounding the track and severity of the storm.

The system will come after a brief summerlike stretch.

According to the National Weather Service, the mercury will climb into the low 80s on Tuesday, May 21, amid mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday, May 22 looks to be the hottest day of the week.

The high temperature will hit the upper 80s in some spots, with higher humidity.

“Temperatures by midweek across the Northeast will reach levels typically experienced in the middle of summer,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary.

Thursday, May 23 will start with partly sunny skies.

Temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s before the cold front moves in late afternoon.

The front will be accompanied by scattered showers and storms that will last through the evening.

Friday, May 24 will be mostly sunny with more comfortable temps, and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The outlook for Saturday, May 25 calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and temperature in the low to mid-70s.

