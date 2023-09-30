Storm Price Gouging: Consumers Warned To Watch For Rising Expenses In NY Amid Massive Rainstorm

On Friday, Sept. 29, New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a warning to consumers against price gouging amidst the ongoing state of emergency caused by rainstorms and flooding across Long Island, the Hudson Valley, and New York City.

Price gauging can affect anything from essential goods — such as food, gas, and batteries — to services like ride-hailing and hotel lodging.

“Heavy rain and flash flooding have devastated New York City and parts of the state and I am reminding businesses that they cannot use this storm as an excuse to jack up prices,” Attorney

General James said in a statement.

“Families and neighbors should not have to pay extra for basic necessities as they are dealing with flooding, damages, and road closures.”

New York law prohibits price gauging by vendors, retailers, and suppliers. The law includes essential goods and services that are necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of consumers or the general public.

Attorney General James urged New Yorkers who encounter price gauging to report it to her office.

If New Yorkers are concerned about potential price gouging, they are encouraged to report it online here or by calling the Office of the Attorney General at 800-771-7755.

Consumers should include the specific date and places where they saw the increased price, as well as the increased price itself. If possible, reporters are encouraged to include receipts or pictures of the advertised prices.

