Fog/Mist 53°

SHARE

Stop Using These 26 Eyedrop Products Due To Infection Risk, FDA Warns

Consumers should stop using more than two dozen over-the-counter eye drop products because of the risk of eye infections that may lead to vision loss or blindness.

<p>Eye drops</p>

Eye drops

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Jill Fulton
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The 26 products are from these brands: CVS Health, Leader (Cardinal Health), Rugby (Cardinal Health), Rite Aid, Target Up&Up, and Velocity Pharma.

The alert comes after FDA investigators found bacterial contamination in critical drug production areas of a manufacturing facility.

For the complete list of all the products, view this page on the FDA website.

Those who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection after using these products should talk to their healthcare provider or seek medical care immediately, the FDA said.

CVS, Rite Aid, and Target are removing the products from their store shelves and websites. Products branded as Leader, Rugby, and Velocity may still be available to purchase in stores and online and should not be purchased.

The FDA encourages healthcare professionals and patients to report adverse events or quality problems with any medicine to FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program:

  • Complete and submit the report online at Medwatch; or
  • Download and complete the form, then submit it via fax at 1-800-FDA-0178.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE