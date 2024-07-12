Partly Cloudy 78°

SHARE

Stop & Shop Closing Dozens Of Stores, Including In Rockland

Stop & Shop announced they plan to close 32 underperforming stores, including several in New York.

Stop &amp; Shop is closing several stores in the state, including in the Hudson Valley and on Long Island.&nbsp;

Stop & Shop is closing several stores in the state, including in the Hudson Valley and on Long Island. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The supermarket said on Friday, July 12, that the closures allowed it to take the next steps in its plans to position the company for growth. 

Following the closures, Stop & Shop will continue to have a strong presence across its five-state footprint with more than 350 stores. 

The company said Stop & Shop associates at impacted locations will be offered other opportunities within the company. 

“Stop & Shop is proud of the deep roots and community ties we have developed as a neighborhood grocer of more than 100 years, and we remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers, and communities,” said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop. 

The impacted store locations, which are anticipated to close on or before Saturday, Nov. 2, include:

Hudson Valley:

  • 7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw, Rockland County
  • 240 East Sanford Blvd., Mount Vernon, Westchester County

Long Island:

  • 294 Middle Country Road, Coram, Suffolk County 
  • 132 Fulton Ave., Hempstead, Nassau County 
  • 2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow, Nassau County
  • 130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale, Nassau County  

The company said Stop & Shop will communicate specific store closing dates to local customers well in advance of any store closures.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE