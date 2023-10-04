Statewide Alert Issued For Missing NY Girl

A 16-year-old New York girl has gone missing and a statewide alert has been issued on Wednesday, Oct. 4 asking the public's help in locating her.

New York State Police troopers in Herkimer County, about 80 miles west of Albany, are searching for Emily Clapper.

She is described as being 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, with red hair, and blue eyes.

She was last seen on Monday, Oct. 2 wearing a gray sweatshirt with “OLD FORGE” in white letters and possibly gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact state police at 315-366-6000.

