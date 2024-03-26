State Troopers In Hudson Valley Help Apprehend Major NYC Drug Dealer

A warrant search aimed at apprehending the dealer, identified as Juan Rondon, age 60, of the Bronx, occurred on Wednesday, March 20 by the New York State Police Troop K Violent Gangs and Narcotic Enforcement Team and Unit K9 from Dutchess County, along with the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force, and the New York City Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

During the warrant search, more than 12 kilograms of cocaine and $3 million in cash were found hidden in the home, Hicks said.

On the day of the arrest, investigators and agents were conducting surveillance outside 3405 Gates Place when they allegedly saw Rondon enter the building carrying a bag and then exit with the same bag a short time later. He then returned to the building empty-handed, said Erin Mulvey with the DEA.

Mulvey said around 4:40 p.m., investigators and agents observed Rondon leave 3405 Gates Ave., Apt. 2A for a second time and stopped him in the lobby. He was allegedly in possession of a quantity of cocaine and the keys to Apartment 2A.

Investigators and agents conducted a court-authorized search of the apartment and discovered several pieces of furniture were outfitted with secret trap compartments.

Dressers, nightstands, and a coffee table contained large hidden compartments stuffed with bags of cash. Money was wrapped in bundles and labeled with dates spanning the past several years, Mulvey added.

The coffee table allegedly contained approximately 12 kilograms of cocaine and some of the cash.

At least 10 luxury watches, including those made by Rolex and Cartier, were recovered from a hidden trap in a nightstand.

Despite the large amounts of money, narcotics, and jewelry present, the apartment appeared to lack security equipment or fortifications, the DEA said.

Rondon was taken into custody and charged with:

Operating as a major trafficker

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven G. James said, “A cumulative effort among law enforcement partners has once again resulted in a massive seizure of deadly drugs.

"Not only did this interception save lives, but it also put an end to the violence that is often associated with drug trafficking.

"The New York State Police will continue to work vigilantly alongside our partners to put dangerous individuals like Mr. Rondon behind bars.”

