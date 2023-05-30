State Police Conduct Aggressive Driving Campaign In Rockland County

The campaign, held in Rockland County from Monday, May 16 to Sunday, May 28, the effort was held to deter motorists from speeding and reckless driving, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

On several occasions, the State Police were assisted by the Rockland Sheriff’s Office.

The results of the two-week detail were as follows: 993 tickets, 527 of those tickets were for speeding and eight DWI arrests, Nevel said.

Motorists can expect to see more details on The Palisades Parkway for the foreseeable future, he added.

"We encourage all drivers to drive safely, slow down, stay off of all electronic devices, do not consume alcohol or any other type of drug while driving, and respect other motorists," Nevel said.

