State Of Emergency: 'Significant, Dangerous Rainfall' Impacting Hudson Valley, Hochul Says

Hochul's declaration was issued on Friday, Sept. 29 in the midst of a weather system that is predicted to bring as much as three to five inches of rain to the region through Friday evening, according to officials.

In her statement, Hochul said the declaration was issued in response to the threat of "significant, dangerous rainfall."

"It is critical that all New Yorkers take all necessary precautions and avoid flooded roads, which are some of the most dangerous places during flash floods," Hochul said.

She also added that several state agencies have been directed to provide needed resources to address the "extreme weather event."

This includes New York Thruway officials inspecting storm drains, fine-tuning deployable equipment such as excavators and hauling trucks, and monitoring rock slopes in areas susceptible to heavy rains, according to Hochul's office.

Additionally, the state's Department of Public Service is also readying a fleet of 5,500 workers to repair any damage caused by the storm.

A flood watch has been issued for much of the Hudson Valley region through Friday evening by the National Weather Service.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.