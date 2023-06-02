Stabbing Death: Hudson Valley Man Charged In Killing In Front Of Popular Bar

The incident took place in Orange County near the 411 Lounge on Broadway in the city of Newburgh around 2 a.m. on Sunday, May 28.

On Thursday, June 1, the city of Newburgh Police arrested Eric McCollum, a 28-year-old Newburgh resident, said Michael Neppl, a spokesman for the city of Newburgh.

McCollum was charged with the second-degree murder of Jose Soto, age 38, of the city of Newburgh and held pending arraignment, Neppl said.

The City of Newburgh Detectives were assisted by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office during this investigation.

Anyone that may have information is asked to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at 845-569-7509.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.