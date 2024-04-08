Rockland County Man Charged With Hate Crime In Fight Over Food Delivery, Police Say

The incident occurred in Rockland County in the Monsey area of Ramapo on Thursday, April 4.

According to Lt. Christopher Franklin of the Ramapo Police, officers discovered that the victim had ordered food through an online food delivery service; however, the wrong address was entered into the order, extending the driver’s delivery.

When the driver arrived at the correct address, he allegedly engaged the victim angrily and allegedly used antisemitic language toward the victim, Franklin said.

Franklin said the victim went to the rear of the vehicle in an attempt to photograph the license plate, and the driver placed the vehicle in reverse and intentionally struck the victim.

The driver then fled the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Rampo detectives investigated the incident and identified the suspect and vehicle. He was located on Friday, April 5, and arrested.

The suspect, Wensley Volcy, a 32-year-old male from Spring Valley, was charged with:

Assault as a hate crime

Criminal possession of a weapon

Leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

He was arraigned in the Town of Ramapo Court, where bail was set at $5,000.

Volcy was turned over to the Rockland County Jail pending future court appearances.

