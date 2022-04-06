Yankees Fans Struck By Lightning While Leaving Spring Training Game

Two Yankees fans were struck by lightning while leaving a spring training game.

The incident took in Tampa, Florida, around 3:45 p.m., Saturday, April 2, said Vanessa Nettingham, of the Tampa Police.

The strike occurred when the two were walking in the parking lot of the Raymond James Stadium across from George M. Steinbrenner Field, Nettingham said.

The couple, who were unidentified, were leaving early from the Yankees and Atlanta Braves game after it ended in the sixth inning due to a thunderstorm in the area, she added.

The man, in his 60s, and the woman, in her 20s, were transported to a local hospital and were listed in stable condition, Nettingham said.

