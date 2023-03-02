'Welcome To The Team': Antonio Brown Becomes Part Owner Of Albany Empire

NFL free agent Antonio Brown is going from player to owner.

Appearing at a press conference at MVP Arena in Albany on Thursday, March 2, the former All-Pro receiver announced that he was becoming part owner of the National Arena League’s Albany Empire.

“I’m excited and grateful to be a part of the Albany Empire,” he told reporters before recounting his time growing up in Albany, where as a child he watched his father play for what was then the Albany Firebirds.

“The face-painting at the stadium, all the little camaraderies that made the city as a unit,” Brown said. “So for me, it’s a family-oriented city like Albany, being here with my dad, my kids, and just giving the community and the players opportunities to live out their dreams.”

Brown’s father, Eddie, will also serve as vice president of football operations.

The Albany Empire won their second straight National Arena League championship in 2022.

Brown’s NFL career included nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January 2022 after removing his jersey and shirt and running off the field in the middle of a game.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.