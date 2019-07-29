Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: NY Lessens Penalties For Marijuana Possession
Sports

Video: 'Kidcaster' From Hudson Valley Gets Shot In Mets' Broadcast Booth

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Caden Philip stars in the SNY booth.
Caden Philip stars in the SNY booth. Video Credit: SNY
Caden Philip stars in the SNY booth. Photo Credit: SNY

An 11-year-old from Westchester took center stage for SNY as he joined the New York Mets' broadcasting team as its newest “kidcaster.”

Larchmont's Caden Philip won the channel’s annual Kidcaster contest, and starred in the SNY booth with the team’s award-winning broadcast team, calling play-by-play in the bottom of the third inning of a 4-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Thursday, July 25 at Citi Field.

Decked out in a button-down shirt and blue and green striped tie, Philip, who pitches for his Little League team and recently threw a no-hitter, had announcers Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling in stitches as he made several quips while seamlessly calling the action on the field.

During his time in the booth, Phillip made several exciting calls, including a “strike them out, throw them out” double play after a Mets’ player was picked off.

When Cohen mentioned that Philip, a pitcher, had as many no-hitters as the Mets, he made his thoughts known about Johan Santana’s 2012 no-hitter.

“That wasn’t really a no-hitter. That was a fair ball,” Philip quickly shot back.

“Caden that was a fantastic performance. I think we have you on the right track to be here for a more permanent basis,” Darling said. “Great job.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.