Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Tracking Hurricane Isaias: Region Remains In Latest Projected Path
Sports

Teen Reels In Huge 42-Inch Trout In Upstate NY

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Skaneateles Lake
Skaneateles Lake Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A Fairfield County teenager reeled in a massive, near-record breaking trout during an excursion on an update New York lake.

Stamford resident Liam Bard, 16, landed a 42-inch trout during a trip on Skaneateles Lake in the Finger Lakes region, which approached a state record, according to reports.

The fish was reportedly the teenager’s first-ever lake trout.

Baird was fishing with his father, Scott, a friend, and was guided on their trip by Capt. Robert “Buck” Carter of the Lucky Bank Fishing charter company.

Baird’s day started off fishing for smallmouth bass, but they weren’t taking the bait. While drifting off-shore, Carter reportedly instructed the teen to switch up his rod and lure, which helped lead to the “catch of the day.”

The teenager struggled for more than 15 minutes as he attempted to reel in the massive trout, which was less than an inch smaller than the state record for a lake trout, which is 42.75 inches.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.