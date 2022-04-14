Play Ball: New Poll Finds Which MLB Team New Yorkers Prefer

With labor strife behind the league and the MLB season underway, a new poll found whether New Yorkers prefer the Bronx Bombers or the Metropolitans out in Queens.

The newly released Marist College poll of nearly 1,000 residents found that New York is Yankees Country by a margin of more than two-to-one over the Mets.

In total, 43 percent of those polled declared themselves Yankee fans, versus 21 percent for the Mets, while 27 percent said that they liked neither team. Less than 10 percent said they do not follow MLB, while 1 percent could not decide between the two squads.

“It’s a rivalry for the ages – the New York Yankees vs. the New York Mets. But, in the eyes of New York City residents, there’s no comparison,” pollsters said. “This preference spans all key demographic groups, although more than one in four say they don’t root for a New York City team.”

Regardless of age, the Yankees are the preferred New York City baseball team.

Pollsters said that 46 percent of residents under 45 years of age support the Yankees compared with 40 percent of those who are older. More than one in four (26 percent) residents age 45 or older are Mets fans compared with 17 percent of younger residents.

Unsurprisingly, 65 percent of Bronx residents aligned themselves with their hometown Yankees, though conversely, the Mets garnered the support of just 32 percent in Queens, versus 35 percent for the Yanks.

It was noted that “politics may be divisive, but New York City baseball is more unifying,” with 52 percent of Republicans and 45 percent of Democrats saying they are Yankee fans.

“If you know me, you know where my allegiance lies,” Dr. Lee M. Miringoff, Director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion stated. “However, regardless of whether you’re a fan of the Yankees or Mets, it’s just nice to have baseball this spring.”

