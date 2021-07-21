Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection Rates Jumps Up Again
Sports

NY Athlete Will Serve As Team USA Flag Bearer At Olympic Opening Ceremonies

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Sue Bird, a UConn alum and former Olympic gold medal winner, has been named a flag bearer for Team USA
Sue Bird, a UConn alum and former Olympic gold medal winner, has been named a flag bearer for Team USA Photo Credit: TeamUSA.org

WNBA legend Sue Bird, a UConn alum and New York native, can add a new impressive checkmark to her already impressive resume of accomplishments.

Bird, age 40, a basketball icon who hails from the hamlet of Syosset in Nassau County on Long Island has been chosen to serve as one of Team USA’s flag bearers at the Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on Friday, July 23.

Bird becomes the second American women's basketball player to carry the flag, joining now coach Dawn Staley, who carried it while a player in the 2004 Olympics.

“I know this isn’t about me," Bird said in a statement. "This is about all the players who either came before me and set the tone for what the USA Basketball women’s program is now, and also the players that I’ve been fortunate enough to play with. So, it’s not just about me. It’s representing all of them.”

Bird responded to the news on social media with red, white, and blue heart emojis.

Sue Bird responding to the news on Twitter.

Twitter

Two-sport baseball player Eddy Alvarez was chosen as the second flag bearer to represent the country. It marks the first time that Team USA has had two flag bearers as the International Olympic Committee looks to increase diversity and gender equity at the Games.

Bird, who starred for two championship squads at UConn before becoming a four-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time WNBA champion with the Seattle Storm, played two years at Syosset High School during her freshman and sophomore years.

She then took her talents to Christ the King Regional High School in Queens as she sought tougher competition, going undefeated in her senior year to claim the New York State championship.

Bird’s accomplishments in pro sports include: 

  • Twelve-time WNBA All-Star;
  • Five-time WNBA First-Team;
  • Three-time WNBA Second-Team;
  • Five-time EuroLeague Champion;
  • Two-time NCAA champion;
  • Five-time Russian National League champion;
  • Member of WNBA All-Decade Team;
  • WNBA all-time assists leader.

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled to start at approximately 8 p.m. local time in Tokyo, or 7 a.m. on the East Coast of the US. It will be aired live on NBC and replayed during prime time. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.