Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Storm Watch: Latest Projections For Snowfall Totals, Info On Timing
Sports

Newtown HS Football Team Relives State Title Win On NBC, Seven Years After Sandy Hook Tragedy

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Newtown High School varsity football team won the Class LL state championship seven years after the Sandy Hook shooting.
The Newtown High School varsity football team won the Class LL state championship seven years after the Sandy Hook shooting. Video Credit: NBC Sports
The Newtown High School boy's varsity football team won the state title on the anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting. Photo Credit: @nhsathletics

On the anniversary of one of the darkest days in the nation's history, the Newtown High School varsity football team gave the community a reason to smile, claiming the state football championship.

The team's players, coaches and cheerleaders made an appearance on NBC-TV's "Football Night in America," on Sunday, Dec. 15, during halftime of the Sunday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, a day after winning the title over Darien in a tight 13-7 game on Saturday, Dec. 14, seven years to the day after the.

Newtown made things interesting, scoring the winning points with seconds left on the clock on a 36-yard throw from quarterback Jack Street to wideout Riley Ward to give the Nighthawks the winning points with three seconds to go.

"Football Night in America" host Mike Tirico called the win and subsequent celebration “joyful and poignant.”

Coach Bobby Pattison made an adjustment before the game-winning play, calling a timeout before his quarterback snapped the ball to change the play design.

“We saw they had a single high safety out there, and we had a double move called across the middle,” he said. “We changed it outside to a double move to the corner, the kids executed, and the rest is history.”

Street said that he had to deal with extremely foggy conditions throughout the game, which made downfield throws more difficult because Darien was wearing white jerseys.

“It was hard to go downfield,” he said. “It was hard to see the defenders, but we ultimately executed well.”

The entire team, down to the coaching staff, cheerleaders and Nighthawks mascot were on the NBC set during halftime of Sunday’s game to film a spot with Tirico.

The state championship and appearance on a nationally televised NFL game came on the seventh anniversary, to the day, of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, where 20 students and six educators were killed.

Pattison said that winning on the seven-year anniversary of the shooting made it all the more sweet for him, his team, and the community.

“That’s the great thing about football and sports in general - moments like this bring people together,” he said. “The boys had an outstanding year, and to win a state championship, and to win it on the last play of the game is quite an accomplishment. These boys deserve it.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.