New York Liberty Will No Longer Play Home Games At Westchester County Center

The New York Liberty will be taking its talents out of the Westchester and into Brooklyn.

The team announced that beginning with the 2020 WNBA season, the Liberty will no longer call the Westchester County Center in White Plains home, and will play their home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The changes come after Joe Tsai acquired the liberty in January and recently purchased the Barclays Center and the remaining interest in the Brooklyn Nets.

“We are committed to the Liberty’s long-term success in New York and relocating the team to Brooklyn will provide the franchise with tremendous opportunity,” new CEO of the Nets and Barclays Center David Levy said.

“With many of our fans based in the five boroughs, moving to Barclays Center will make the Liberty more centrally located, allowing us to bring back the original fan base and attract new supporters. The venue change, along with the first pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, has positioned the team for an exciting future.”

The team noted that Barclays Center has a maximum capacity of more than 8,000, whereas it’s only 2,100 at the Westchester County Center, where the team has played for the past two seasons. Before heading to Westchester, the team had predominantly played at Madison Square Garden after becoming one of the WNBA’s eight founding teams.

“The New York Liberty are part of the foundation of the W and have many of the most accomplished players and passionate fans since the inaugural season,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “Barclays Center is the perfect venue to host New York’s team and showcase world-class women’s basketball. This move is key to driving the league to the next level.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.