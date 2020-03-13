Iona College Men's Basketball Coach Tim Cluess To Step Down

After an unprecedented decade of success, Iona College men’s basketball head coach Tim Cluess said he will be stepping down.

Citing health concerns, Cluess announced his resignation on Friday, March 13, though he will remain with the program in an advisory role.

The three-time MAAC Coach of the Year compiled a 199-106 (.650) record over his nine seasons at Iona and his NCAA record stands at 297-131 (.694). In his career, which included stops at St. Mary’s Manhasset High School and Suffolk Community College, his record stands at 584-219 (.727).

Cluess’ teams have also claimed eight MAAC tournament and regular-season championships. His teams have made the NCAA tournament in his last four seasons. HIs MAAC tournament win total is the most all-time in league history and his regular-season win total ranks second.

"I want to sincerely thank the Iona College community and administration for the opportunity to be a part of Gael Nation for the past ten years," Cluess said. "I appreciate the concern and care that the Iona Community, in particular Dr. (Seamus) Carey, has demonstrated for me and my family over the past few months as I have been dealing with a complicated health issue that kept me from coaching.”

"I look forward to my new role and assisting the College in every way I can going forward," Cluess added. "On behalf of myself and my family, I want to thank Gael Nation, including every student-athlete I had the honor to coach, for all their ever-present and vocal support.

"I am proud of what we've accomplished together and look forward to supporting the program in my new advisory role.”

Under Cluess, Iona participated in a national postseason tournament in each of his nine seasons on the sidelines and won 20 or more games in eight. The Gaels also earned a MAAC regular season or tournament championship in his last eight seasons.

"We're extremely proud of Tim Cluess and how he represented our program over the last ten years," Director of Athletics Matthew Glovaski said. "He elevated Iona men's basketball and put us into the national spotlight on an annual basis.

“I want to recognize Coach's resilience in dealing with a complicated health situation that kept him off the court this last season.

"We will continue to support Tim and his family as he manages his health matter and are very happy he will continue to contribute in an advisory role and remain an important part of the Iona family."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.