Hudson Valley Students Face Disciplinary Action For ‘Disturbing Incident'

Students at a Northern Westchester high school are facing disciplinary actions for their roles in a “very disturbing incident,” officials said.

Bedford Central School District Superintendent Joel Adelberg and Fox Lane High School Principal Brett Miller issued an alert to parents advising them of the incident - details of which have not been disclosed by the district - regarding an issue involving a privacy violation.

The issue is reportedly being investigated by the Bedford Police Department.

“We acknowledge how disturbing this is,” the letter from the school administrators wrote. “The families directly impacted by this incident have been notified so that we can work with them.

“However, we believe that the egregious behavior of this incident is one that our entire community needs to address.”

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.