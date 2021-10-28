HS Football Team In Hudson Valley Switches Schedule After Violent Incidents

One Hudson Valley high school is trading Friday night lights for Saturday afternoon sunshine.

Following a violent incident involving a parent assaulting a district administrator during an incident in Orange County, the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District announced it would only play host to football games on Saturday afternoons.

On Friday, Oct. 15, officers from the Town of Woodbury Police Department working a Monroe-Woodbury varsity football game in Central Valley responded to a report of a dispute involving a parent who assaulted an administrator who was attempting to break up an altercation between students.

The suspect, 41-year-old Monroe resident Michael Ayala, attempted to flee, though the investigation led to his arrest on an assault charge days later, according to Woodbury police. His victim was treated for minor injuries to his face.

In response, Monroe-Woodbury Schools Superintendent Elsie Rodriguez announced that the district has met with police, students, and other stakeholders, who decided that for the remainder of the fall season, home football games scheduled for Friday night will now take place on Saturday afternoons.

“The disturbing incidents at last Friday night’s football game involving Monroe-Woodbury students have resulted in many constructive discussions this week,” she wrote in a message to the community.

“While we are disheartened and disappointed in the behavior displayed by some of our students, we remain hopeful that the school community can work together to create an environment that is safe and enjoyable for all.”

Rodriguez said that the district is hopeful that in the future, they will once again be able to play under the Friday Night Lights.

“These types of events promote a sense of community and spirit, a special element of the football experience,” she said.

“Steps such as this are necessary to send a clear message that disrespectful, disruptive, and violent behavior will not be tolerated in Monroe-Woodbury. We remain steadfast and unwavering in our commitment to keeping our students and families safe.”

