High School In Hudson Valley Mourns Loss Of Beloved Longtime Coach

A Westchester County high school is mourning the loss of a longtime lacrosse coach.

On Sunday, Aug. 7, Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains announced the death of Coach Spencer Barker.

Barker worked for the Stepinac Lacrosse Program for 23 years and recently served as the Junior Varsity Lacrosse head coach.

"The impact that Coach Spencer had on the school and student-athletes is legendary," the school said. "He shall be missed by the entire Stepinac family. But, his legacy will live on forever in the hearts of many Stepinac students and alumni."

Stepinac Lacrosse shared a tribute to Barker on Twitter.

"We love you, we miss you, and we will never forget you," the message reads.

Other members of the Stepinac community also shared messages about Barker's impact.

"Rest In Peace to my friend and mentor Coach Spencer Barker," Coach Patrick Henderson tweeted. "He coached the JV lacrosse team at Stepinac for 23 years and touched countless lives."

