COVID-19: Syracuse University Men's Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim Tests Positive, Team Pauses

Syracuse University has pressed pause on getting ready for the upcoming men's basketball season after legendary coach Jim Boeheim tested positive for COVID-19.

The school announced on Sunday, Nov. 15 that Boeheim, 75, had a positive case confirmed, though he has yet to experience any symptoms and has already entered quarantine.

"As part of our routine COVID-19 health and safety protocols, I, along with my team and staff, are tested for COVID-19 multiple times each week,” the longtime coach said. "Following our most recent testing, I was informed that I had tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately began my isolation period at home.

“I am not experiencing any symptoms at this time, and will continue to monitor my health closely as advised by the medical staff,” he continued. “Thank you for the well wishes. I look forward to getting back on the court with my team.”

Syracuse also announced Sunday it was pausing men's basketball activities following the positive tests for Boeheim and one other member of the program.

“Our top priority is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, Coach Boeheim and all members of the basketball program," Athletic Director John Wildhack said in a statement. "Per our COVID safety protocols, following Coach's positive test we conducted an additional round of testing for all members of the basketball program.

Wildhack said that over the next week, all members of the men’s basketball program will be tested again, multiple times.

“As such, we made the decision to pause all basketball-related activities,” he added. “We are following all CDC guidelines and ACC protocols, and working closely with the Onondaga County Department of Health, to mitigate further transmission of the virus.”

Boeheim has been at the helm of Syracuse’s program since 1976, winning a national championship in 2003 on the shoulders of Carmelo Anthony. Boeheim was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame two years later in 2005.

