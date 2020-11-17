Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Another New Increase In Cases, Positivity Rate For Testing
Sports

COVID-19: NYSPHSAA Postpones Start Of Winter HS Season

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association is hitting the brakes on a potential start for high-risk winter sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association is hitting the brakes on a potential start for high-risk winter sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association is hitting the brakes on a potential start for high-risk winter sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After convening and discussing the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, NYSPHSAA announced that the earliest “high-risk” winter sports will start will be Jan. 4, 2021. “Low” and “moderate” risk sports will be permitted to begin their seasons on Monday, Nov. 30.

“High-risk” sports include basketball, competitive cheerleading, ice hockey, and wrestling. “Low” and “moderate” risk sports include bowling, gymnastics, indoor track and field, skiing, swimming, and diving.

“The NYSPHSAA membership has expressed concerns pertaining the increase in infection rates,” Executive Director Robert Zayas said. “Minimizing risk and exposure to COVID-19 is a top priority of the Association.”

There have been no changes made to any winter NYSPHSAA State Championship dates.

NYSPHSAA President Julie Bergman added: “(The Association’s) leadership recognizes the numerous challenges interscholastic programs are experiencing and the obstacles associated with resuming high-risk sports.

“While it is certainly the goal of the Association to provide all students with the ability to participate in interscholastic athletics, we must remain steadfast in our decisions to ensure the safety of our athletes is our focus.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.