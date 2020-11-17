COVID-19: NYSPHSAA Postpones Start Of Winter HS Season

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association is hitting the brakes on a potential start for high-risk winter sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After convening and discussing the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, NYSPHSAA announced that the earliest “high-risk” winter sports will start will be Jan. 4, 2021. “Low” and “moderate” risk sports will be permitted to begin their seasons on Monday, Nov. 30.

“High-risk” sports include basketball, competitive cheerleading, ice hockey, and wrestling. “Low” and “moderate” risk sports include bowling, gymnastics, indoor track and field, skiing, swimming, and diving.

“The NYSPHSAA membership has expressed concerns pertaining the increase in infection rates,” Executive Director Robert Zayas said. “Minimizing risk and exposure to COVID-19 is a top priority of the Association.”

There have been no changes made to any winter NYSPHSAA State Championship dates.

NYSPHSAA President Julie Bergman added: “(The Association’s) leadership recognizes the numerous challenges interscholastic programs are experiencing and the obstacles associated with resuming high-risk sports.

“While it is certainly the goal of the Association to provide all students with the ability to participate in interscholastic athletics, we must remain steadfast in our decisions to ensure the safety of our athletes is our focus.”

