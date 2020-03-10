Contact Us
Six Rockland COVID-19 Cases Cause Order For Hundreds To Self-Quarantine
COVID-19: Ivy League Cancels Men's, Women's Basketball Tournaments

Joe Lombardi
Ivy League
Ivy League Photo Credit: Ivy League

The first Division I college basketball tournaments have been canceled due to the spread of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Ivy League has canceled its men's and women's basketball conference tournaments because of concerns about COVID-19.

The league made the announcement on Tuesday, March 10.

The four-team tournaments were scheduled for Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 15 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The Ivy League will award its automatic NCAA Tournament bids to the regular-season champions, the Yale men and Princeton women.

