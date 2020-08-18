COVID-19: Here's State Guidance On Reopening Gyms, Fitness Centers

When gyms and fitness centers in New York State reopen next week, they will have a new look due to certain COVID-19 restrictions required by the state.

New York State has released guidance on how gyms and fitness centers can safely reopen as of Monday, Aug. 24 once they’ve been inspected by local officials to ensure they are in compliance with state guidelines.

When gyms open, they can only do so to 33 percent of its maximum capacity, including employees and patrons, all of whom will be required to wear face coverings at all times.

Only children under the age of 2 and those who are unable to medically tolerate a face covering will be permitted to enter a facility without a face covering.

Before entering any building, patrons must pass a health screening, sign in at the front desk, providing their full name, address, and phone number to facilitate potential contact tracing in the event of a positive COVID-19 case.

Gym owners must maintain the sign-in data for a minimum of 28 days and made available to state or local health departments upon request.

Social distancing of at least six feet will be required at all times, unless the core activity requires a shorter distance. The number of workout stations must also be reconfigured to be at least six feet apart in all directions.

Smaller areas such as locker rooms, restrooms, and break rooms must also be set up to ensure adequate social distancing. Spotting exercises should also be conducted in the least amount of time possible.

Communal showers will stay closed, though individual showers can stay open, provided they are cleaned and disinfected between each user.

The state also recommended that when distancing is not possible, plastic shielding walls should be erected, there should be designated separate entrances and exits, and touches check-in and payment options for patrons.

According to state health officials, “During the COVID-19 public health emergency, all owners/operators of gyms and fitness centers should stay up to date with any changes to state and federal requirements related to gyms and fitness centers and incorporate those changes into their operations.

“This guidance is not intended to replace any existing applicable local, state, and federal laws, regulations, and standards.“

