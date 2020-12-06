COVID-19: Guidelines Released For Summer HS Sports Workouts

Public schools in New York will be able to open up campuses later this summer for sports workouts, according to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force.

The NYSPHSAA announced on Friday, June 12, that school campuses can be used for high school sports training in Phase 4, though official practices will not be permitted to start until Monday, Aug. 24.

Workouts will resume once regions enter Phase 4 of their reopening plan under the mandates set provided by the state. If the mid-Hudson Valley and Long Island stay on track, they will enter Phase 4 in early July.

When camps reopen, student-athletes and coaching staffs will have to practice social distancing when possible, and there is expected to be a limit on how many athletes can participate at any one time. Face coverings are being encouraged, and sharing water bottles is being discouraged by the task force.

The task force is comprised of: school district superintendents, high school principals, athletic directors, NYSPHSAA officers, as well as a representative from the New York State Athletic Administrators Association, an athletic trainer, a district transportation director, and members of New York State Education Department and New York State Department of Health.

“Having representatives from these offices provide reports today was extremely beneficial to the work that the Task Force will do over the course of the next few months,” NYSPHSAA President and Task Force Chair, Paul Harrica said.

“From the reports provided, it is clear school district facilities cannot be opened for student participation until Phase 4 is entered. The health and safety of our student-athletes remain our top priority.”

