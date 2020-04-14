Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Day Asks Cuomo To Close State Parks In Rockland
Sports

COVID-19: Commissioner Roger Goodell To Conduct NFL Draft From His Hudson Valley Home

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, a Bronxville resident.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, a Bronxville resident. Photo Credit: Twitter

The NFL Draft is heading to the Hudson Valley… sort of.

Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will conduct the first round of the draft via an in-home camera in the basement of his Bronxville home, NBC’s Peter King reported in his “Football Morning in America” column.

According to King, “during each pick, a virtual montage of 15 fans of the team on the clock will be the backdrop behind Goodell, with those fans reacting (booing?) to the commissioner and to whoever their team picks.”

Goodell won’t be the only one wired up. Cameras have been installed and set up in the homes of at least 58 prospects prior to draft day, which will be done completely virtually for the first time in history.

The three-day event was originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas but was scarped due to social distance rules amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The draft is being co-produced by ESPN and the NFL Network. The first round begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 23.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.