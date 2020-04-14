COVID-19: Commissioner Roger Goodell To Conduct NFL Draft From His Hudson Valley Home

The NFL Draft is heading to the Hudson Valley… sort of.

Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will conduct the first round of the draft via an in-home camera in the basement of his Bronxville home, NBC’s Peter King reported in his “Football Morning in America” column.

According to King, “during each pick, a virtual montage of 15 fans of the team on the clock will be the backdrop behind Goodell, with those fans reacting (booing?) to the commissioner and to whoever their team picks.”

Goodell won’t be the only one wired up. Cameras have been installed and set up in the homes of at least 58 prospects prior to draft day, which will be done completely virtually for the first time in history.

The three-day event was originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas but was scarped due to social distance rules amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The draft is being co-produced by ESPN and the NFL Network. The first round begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 23.

