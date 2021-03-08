Captain's Castle: Derek Jeter's Area Estate Back On Market For $12.75M

New York Yankee legend is hoping to hit a home run in the real estate market as his Hudson Valley home is back on the market for a cool $12.75 million.

The Orange County property, dubbed Tiedemann Castle and located in Greenwood Lake near Sterling Forest State Park, was first purchased by the Hall of Fame shortstop 15 years ago and had previously been put on the market with a near $15 million price tag as recently as three years ago.

According to reports, Jeter initially bought the residence, where his grandfather grew up, for approximately $400,000 and could clear more than $10 million after making extensive renovations and upgrades.

According to the realtors selling the estate, the property includes a main house, a guest house, a pool house, infinity pool, extensive gardens, a small lagoon, boat house, an elevator, four indoor kitchens with their new appliances, an outdoor kitchen with wood-burning fireplace, a game room, a special replica of the Statue of Liberty and hundreds of feet of shoreline.

"This Gem on the Lake, with nearly 700 feet of shoreline, is perfect as a full-time residence with plenty of space for everyone working (or) schooling from home,” the listing states. “It would also be an ideal weekend/summer getaway”

“Passing through the gate in the privacy stone wall, one enters this magical property that has been lovingly restored, with unparalleled attention to detail, beyond its original grandeur,” it continues. “Extensive lake views await you after climbing the turret stairs and emerging onto the roof. Entertain easily in the pool house and expansive patio space or in the game room and Great Room. There's something here for everyone.”

Jeter, an All-Star shortstop and team captain who spent his entire playing career with the Yankees, is now the chief executive officer of the Miami Marlins.

