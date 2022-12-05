Bullied 6-Year-Old Burn Victim Gets Hero's Welcome At Yankee Stadium

A 6-year-old Connecticut boy who was burned by a gasoline ball by alleged bullies was treated to a day at Yankee Stadium and met with team players.

In a video posted to Twitter by the New York Yankees, Fairfield County resident Dominick Krankall, of Bridgeport, can be seen getting a ball on Wednesday, May 11 from pitcher Gerrit Cole, and talking with fellow pitchers Nestor Cortes and Joran Montgomery.

“6-year-old Dominick Krankall recently suffered severe burns, but he is an absolute warrior!” the team said in a Tweet. “We are so excited to have him here at Yankee Stadium for a special day.”

During the visit, Dominick also threw a ball back and forth with Cortes and posed for pictures with the players.

After meeting the players and getting some free swag, Dominick, along with family members got to enjoy his first major league game between the Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees won the game 5-3.

Dominick was released from Bridgeport Hospital on Monday, May 2, after suffering second and third-degree burns on his face and legs when he was hit by a ball set on fire.

Bridgeport Police are investigating the incident which took place on Sunday, April 24.

“Preliminary reports indicate that up to four unattended children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire,” Scott Appleby, director of emergency management said.

But the family insists the boy had been bullied by the group on a GoFundMe page, created by the boy's sister, Kayla Deegan.

"All in a matter of SECONDS. Dom has second and third-degree burns on his face and leg. He’s going to be scarred for life mentally and physically," she wrote on the GoFundMe.

Deegan said the meeting the Yankees was a real treat: "Dominick got to meet the Yankees today! He had such a great time. Yankees, thank you so much for this. This is the biggest smile he’s ever had. He won’t stop talking about it. Such an awesome experience for Dominick, he could not be any happier. THANK YOU!!!"

More than $500,000 has been raised on the GoFundMe for the family who wanted to move from the area due to the bullying.

Bridgeport Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

