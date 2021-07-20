Baseball Standout From Hudson Valley Expected To Make MLB Debut

A former high school baseball standout from Westchester is hoping to “announce his presence with authority” as he gets set to make his Major League Baseball debut.

New Rochelle native Josiah Gray, a top pitching prospect for the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers is expected to be called up from the Minors on Tuesday, July 20 in time for their game against the San Francisco Giants.

According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Gray could potentially get the start, or come in after a reliever serves as an “opener” to provide some length, with a pitch county not expected to exceed 80 pitches.

Gray, age 23, was drafted in 2018 by the Cincinnati Reds before being traded to the Dodgers in a deal that included multiple Major Leaguers in Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood, Homer Bailey, Matt Kemp, and Kyle Farmer.

Before becoming a full-time pitcher in the Cape Cod League in 2017, Gray starred as a shortstop for two seasons at D-II Le Moyne College.

“Gray barely pitched until his junior year at Le Moyne. Once he showed promise with the Reds in rookie ball, the Dodgers quickly pounced on him, adding him in a multi-player deal,” CBS Sports prospect guru R.J. Anderson stated. “Gray has since progressed into a legitimate rotation option, and one who could debut in 2021.

“He has a promising three-pitch mix and more control than you'd expect from someone still relatively new to the craft. It's at least possible that Gray continues to make strides, even as he gets into his mid-20s, because of his athleticism and his circumstances."

Gray’s repertoire features a mid-90s fastball that can approach 98 mph with a tight slider and improved curveball. His fourth pitch, a changeup, remains a work in progress, according to reports.

He was ranked as the second-best prospect of an impressive Dodger’s farm system, behind only coveted switch-hitting catcher Keibert Ruiz.

“The athleticism that made Gray a shortstop translates well to pitching,” according to scouts on MLB.com. “He repeats his delivery well and shows the ability to harness his electric fastball and slider.

“He's one of the toughest competitors in the system, adding to a package that the Dodgers believe will produce a mid-rotation starter who'll arrive in the big leagues in the near future.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.