Acting Mets GM Accused Of Driving Drunk In Hudson Valley, Report Says

The New York Mets took another blow in what's been a difficult season after their acting general manager was arrested for alleged drunk driving in Westchester following a visit to the Fairfield County home of team owner Steve Cohen, according to reports.

Acting GM Zack Scott reportedly Mets up and was busted for allegedly driving while intoxicated when he was busted at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31 in White Plains, The New York Post first reported.

It is alleged that at the time he was approached by officers on South Lexington Avenue in White Plains, Scott was asleep at the wheel, and when he was stirred, he refused to submit to a breathalyzer before failing Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, on the night he was arrested, Scott was coming from Cohen’s Greenwich home, where he was attending a fundraiser for the team’s Amazin’ Mets Foundation that was held at the home.

Scott and some of the team’s players were at the fundraiser, according to the report.

“We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott,” the Mets said in a released statement. “We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine (the) next steps.

The arrest comes as the Mets have struggled on the field following the All-Star Break, losing 20 games in August as the team collapsed from a healthy lead in the NL East to third place, 5.5 games behind the front-running Atlanta Braves.

Scott, age 44, was charged with driving while intoxicated, later released, and scheduled to return to White Plains City Court on Thursday, Sept. 2 to respond to the charge.

