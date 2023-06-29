Speed Demon: Man Issued 106 Tickets For Fleeing Police In Rockland County

Joseph S. Salazar, age 26, of the Bronx, was arrested on Wednesday, June 28, for the incident which took place in Rockland County in the town of Stony Point on Sunday, May 28.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police, Salazar was driving a 2016 Dodge Charger when he fled a traffic stop in Harriman State Park in the town of Stony Point.

While fleeing the traffic stop, he struck a New York State Park Police vehicle. He traveled to the Palisades Interstate Parkway heading southbound at a high rate of speed. Troopers pursued the vehicle for approximately twenty-two minutes. The pursuit was terminated near Tarrytown for safety reasons, Nevel said.

Following an extensive investigation, troopers learned that Salazar was having a vehicle repaired at a local business in Sullivan County, state police said.

Troopers arrested Salazar as he arrived at that location to retrieve his vehicle.

Salazar was charged with:

Endangering the welfare of a child

Obstruction of governmental administration

Reckless driving

Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle

Aggravated unlicensed operator

Reckless endangerment

He was also issued 106 tickets for the pursuit.

Salazar was transported to Rockland County Jail where he was held for pre-arraignment detention.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.