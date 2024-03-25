Fair 49°

Solar Eclipse: These NY Locales Are Directly In 'Path Of Totality'

With what's being called the astronomy event of the decade now just two weeks away, authorities in New York are preparing  for a rare solar eclipse that will occur on Monday, April 8, 2024, at approximately 3 p.m. Eastern time. 

I Love NY released a map depicting the solar eclipse's projected path through the state. The path of totality will begin in western New York and end in the northern part of the state.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: I Love NY
The eclipse will trace a narrow path of totality across 15 states, including much of Western and upstate New York. 

Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Lake Placid and Plattsburgh are directly in the path of totality.

The New York State Police says it is "working closely and coordinating with local and state partners to prepare for any potential increase in traffic and large gatherings," and that it will enhance patrol coverage throughout these areas and deploy additional troopers, with a focus on roadways that may be impacted by the eclipse. 

"We remind motorists to be prepared for large volumes of traffic and plan accordingly."

Motorists who must travel in the areas impacted by the eclipse are asked to allow for extra travel time to ensure a careful drive to their destination as we do anticipate large volumes of traffic. 

"We also remind the public to watch the eclipse from designated viewing areas and to avoid stopping on controlled access highways unless there is an emergency," state police said.

Eclipse viewers are also reminded to be prepared in the event of unpredictable weather, especially in the higher elevations. 

"Being prepared with warm clothing, blankets, water, non-perishable food, and a flashlight can reduce safety risks in case of a weather emergency," according to state police.

