Solar Eclipse: How NYers Can Keep Furry Friends Safe During Event

The total solar eclipse, slotted to occur on Monday, April 8, will follow a path of totality across just 15 states on the eastern side of the United States, including much of western and upstate New York.

Between 3:15 and 3:30 p.m. that day, the moon will pass between the sun and the earth, blocking out all light for a few minutes for those in the zone of totality – which includes Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Lake Placid, and Plattsburgh.

Places farther away from that zone, such as Long Island, will be in about 80 percent totality, meaning a sliver of the sun will be seen.

For many New Yorkers, the celestial event is a big deal. Schools in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Columbia, and Ulster counties plan to release students early, and officials are planning for heavy traffic.

But now, experts are advising that additional plans be made for another (and very important) group: our beloved pets.

In an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Dr. Jerry Klein, chief veterinary officer for the American Kennel Club (AKC) provided some insight on how best to handle furry friends during the eclipse.

Luckily, while the eclipse itself may not stress out pets (on instincts, dogs and cats are unlikely to look up at the sun unless something catches their eye), the real anxiety may lay in changing routines.

“Do things as you can to keep everything as routine as possible, because dogs and cats rely very much on routine,” Klein told ABC.

Keeping pets indoors, away from the excitement of events, is a good way to prevent stress.

In addition, owners should keep an eye on their fur babies for any signs of distress, including hiding or whining.

If you’re planning to leave your four-legged friends to travel to an event, Klein suggested creating a soothing environment by turning on lights or leaving the television on.

“Keep everything as consistent as possible,” he said.

