Sobriety Checkpoints To Ramp Up In NY For Labor Day Weekend

On Friday, Sept. 1, the New York State Police announced that it would "crack down" on reckless driving by intensifying patrols and adding sobriety checkpoints throughout the state.

Set to run through Monday, Sept. 4, police hope that the added measures will “take intoxicated and drug-impaired drivers off our roadways before they injure or kill others,” according to a statement by New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli.

Troopers and local law enforcement officials will use both marked and unmarked police vehicles during the increased patrols.

Over Labor Day Weekend in 2022, increased state patrols and sobriety checkpoints led to 191 DWI arrests, 9,580 total tickets, and investigated 140 crashes that resulted in three fatalities.

