Snooki Closing Up Shop In Hudson Valley

The Snooki Shop opened in Dutchess County about three years ago in Beacon on Main Street.

The "Jersey Shore" star, who has family in the area, would often stop by to help bolster sales and hold special events.

The funny and charismatic star has just announced on Instagram a large 45 percent off sale and told fans she was closing the Beacon store.

Snooki didn't say why she was closing or when, but did thank everyone for "being amazing."

She also announced the upcoming opening of a new store, which will be on Long Island, in the town of Huntington.

